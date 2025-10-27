Letter: Gipson asks voters to write in her name for hospital board

Editor,

Three weeks ago I agreed to run for the Public Hospital Commissioner position 4 — too late to get on the ballot, too late to share my biography and introduce myself to voters who may not know me but who would vote for me if they did. No fancy marketing plan, no money, not even a Facebook page; but what I do have is the intense effort of so many who know me, know what was accomplished when I was in an executive leadership position at Whidbey Health and what I would bring to the commission and the hospital. A true grass roots campaign has resulted lead by those who know what is possible.

I am not expert at campaigns, but what I am expert in is building award-winning smart, efficient, effective and successful health care delivery systems built on the needs and priorities of the community and teamwork. Ask staff and physicians about the tremendous progress that had been made, and the progress lost when poor decisions are made.

How do you select a hospital board member? Education? Experience? Demonstrated success in creating exceptional results? It’s all of these and much more. What can you expect if you trust me with your vote? What do I want for WhidbeyHealth to assure that it meets its full potential? It is no different from what you tell me you want:

I want promises made, promises kept with transparency.

I want the community to come back to Whidbey for their health care – not because we have to “use it or lose it” but because we have great patient care/caring, efficient and effective systems that are user friendly and produce great quality outcomes.

I want qualified, engaged and committed staff and providers at all levels within our scope of service.

I want to provide the Board and community with a unique skill set and proven solutions for consideration.

We have a new CEO with the education and experience needed to drive success. Please give him the board he needs and that the community deserves.

For those of you who convinced me to run and are spending their time spreading Facebook posts and Lawn signs, I could not be more honored. For those of you who do not know me, or have questions please ask them why they encouraged me to run, respond to the posts or contact me at lindagipsonforcommissioner@gmail.com. Most importantly please vote and write in Linda Gipson in Hospital Commissioner position 4!

Linda Gipson

Hospital board candidate