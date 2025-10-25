Letter: Gabelein is right choice for schools

Editor,

I want to highly recommend Gwendy Gabelein for school board position.

I have worked with her for years with her special needs son and her family, both in a professional environment, sports environment, and in a casual environment. I can unequivocally say that she is a terrific advocate for not only her children, but any other children that she comes in contact with. She’s extremely knowledgeable and has attended most of, if not all, school board meetings.

She’s also been involved on the fair board for many years as well and has attended all those as well! She’s very commonsensical and very fair minded. She’s organized, practical and truly tries to see both sides of every issue with an open mind.

There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that she would be the best choice to be on the school board.

Marta Berry

Clinton