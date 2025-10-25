Letter: Gabelein has right qualities for school board

Editor,

It is with enthusiasm that I write this letter of recommendation for Gwendy Gabelein in support of her candidacy for a position on the School Board. I have had the privilege of working alongside Gwendy on the Opioid Prevention Committee I can say without hesitation that she is a dedicated, thoughtful, and community-driven individual who I’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with.

Gwendy brings a rare combination of compassion, strategic thinking and advocacy to initiatives that she undertakes. On the Opioid Prevention Committee (OPC) and South Whidbey Community Advancing Resilience Education and Support (SWCARES), she consistently demonstrates a deep understanding of the challenges facing our community and worked diligently implementing and volunteering for programs that not only addressed immediate needs but also laid the groundwork for long-term prevention and education.

Through her personal work, Gwendy’s commitment to behavioral health is displayed. She has a unique talent for connecting with families, educators, and community leaders, always ensuring that the voices of those most impacted are heard and respected.

I have greatly enjoyed working with her to better serve our community. Her honesty and openness serve with a distinction that is lost to some. I appreciate that I always know that she will be direct with me and respectful with her opinion.

Gwendy’s integrity, collaborative spirit, and unwavering dedication to the well-being of our youth make her an ideal candidate for the School Board. I am confident that she will bring the same level of excellence, empathy, and vision to this role as she has with every endeavor I have heard she has been a part of.

Please feel free to contact me if you would like further insight into Gwendy’s qualifications and character. I wholeheartedly support her candidacy and look forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly make.

Tavier Wasser

Clinton