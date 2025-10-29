Letter: Former South Whidbey school board members support Johnson

Editor,

We are writing in support of Ann Johnson for the South Whidbey School Board. Ann is an active, experienced school board member. Her extensive community engagement activities also demonstrate her desire to serve young people in multiple areas.

Every school district goes through changes over time, and our board training teaches us that the most successful districts thrive on stability in leadership. South Whidbey School District is experiencing a major change in superintendent leadership while completing an extensive bond project. The current board has the experience, collaborative skills and abilities to lead the district forward with principled leadership as these changes are occurring. Ann Johnson is a valuable contributor to this leadership team.

We support Ann Johnson for the South Whidbey School Board.

Linda Racicot

Fred O’Neal

Steve Scoles

Former South Whidbey School Board directors