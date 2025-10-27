Letter: First responders helped rally participants

Editor,

I just want to extend my sincere appreciation and respect to those who so ably responded to the medical needs of a participant at the Oct. 18 No Kings rally in Coupeville and so skillfully managed vehicle traffic flow and pedestrian safety. Personnel included two Island County Sheriff’s deputies, a Washington State Patrol officer, Central Whidbey Fire and Rescue and WhidbeyHealth responders. We are very fortunate to have these trained and caring professionals in our community.

Paul Sonnenfeld

Oak Harbor