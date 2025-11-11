Letter: Fine should go to help Island County

Editor,

I learned through a Whidbey News-Times Oct. 31 article, that the owners of a parcel at the corner of DeVries and Green Road in Oak Harbor have been fined $10,000 for their attempt to drain a wetland.

But the $10,000 is not going to Island County. It’s going to the Whidbey Camano Land Trust.

We just learned of a 40% increase across the board for all development permits issued by Island County. Why doesn’t that $10,000 fine go towards the cost to Island County to monitor and resolve this wetland situation? Is that burden then placed upon all the other people applying for a permit, and to taxpayers?

I’ve also learned that some time ago, the county-approved of a water coursing alteration upstream of this wetland, that diverted more water onto this parcel, contributing to the expansion of the wetland. And possibly contributing to the fact that this parcel doesn’t perk for a septic system.

It appears as though errors have occurred by most if not all parties involved.

Tim Verschuyl

Oak Harbor

Editor’s note: The state imposed the fine and agreed to the settlement, not the county.