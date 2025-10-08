Letter: Excellence in military not about gender

Editor,

I would like to extend my heartfelt respect and gratitude to the military women who serve our nation. You meet and often exceed the standards in every dimension — fitness, tactical skill, intellect, dedication, and leadership. You do this not for attention, but for the mission and those beside you.

The true measure of a warrior is found in service — not in political pageantry. Recent campaign-style events, featuring the president and his surrogates on stage, are self-serving displays. Our nation’s strength comes from those willing to stand in harm’s way to defend their fellow citizens, not from those who strut and posture for applause.

I had the privilege of teaching at a service academy when women first joined the plebe class. At that historic moment, thoughtful leadership taught that strength is not limited to one gender; the armed forces are strongest when they draw on the talents and commitment of our full community, no matter which chromosomes they have.

Excellence in the military is not defined by shoulder strength, but by character, skill, and teamwork. Women have proven, time and again, that they belong among the best.

To all who serve — but at this moment especially, women — know that the majority of your fellow citizens see you as true warriors. We value your contributions, understand the unnecessary strain created by political distractions and urge you to stay focused on the mission. You are respected and appreciated, and we are proud to have you serve alongside.

Thank you for your service.

James Blaisdell

Oak Harbor