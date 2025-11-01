Letter: Democrats voted for same bill previously

Editor,

The U.S. Senate has now voted 12 times on the Continuing Resolution and failed due to only a few democrats voting for it. This is the same bill they voted for under last year’s (under Biden) funding. Nothing was added or changed.

The Democrats have also blocked one bill to pay the military. And just now voted 42 against bills to pay essential federal employees.

Begs some questions. If the bill is the same they approved or voted for last year, why are they against it now?

Why are they voting against funding for military or essential workers?

Jim Ester

Oak Harbor