Letter: Democrats need to accept their losing hand

Editor,

In 1860, officials in southern states decided that they didn’t like Abraham Lincoln. He was an existential threat to their way of thinking. While he had done nothing to change their way of life, they hated him. Move forward 165 years, and we find the same ideology rampant among Democrat leaders.

No, they haven’t fired on Fort Sumter but have in their odd ideology declared civil war. The “do what we want or we will damage the citizenry until we get what we want” flies in the face of logic and good governance. This coming from people who claim to be the defenders of the people.

The facade of saving health care is only a cover for what they really want. Four years of unrestrained and unaccounted spending on pet Democrat projects of dubious value and unrestrained immigration of undocumented people led to a public repudiation of them at the polls. Why the hatred of one competent man so upsets Democrats is a puzzle. Bringing order back to lawless cities is his desire and while there is much to fault him on, he is open and honest in his goals for the country and the world. Would there were more politicians like him.

The war democrats are engaged in is doing damage to the country, but especially to themselves. Programs they favor are being shut down and possibly eliminated with little or no public remorse, while those things necessary will eventually be restored and funded. Smart politicians would accept that they have a losing hand.

Fred Wilferth

Coupeville