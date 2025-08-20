Letter: Democrats have no reason to apologize

Editor,

In response to Fred Wilferth’s latest rant (Aug. 9, letter to the editor): You are right. I don’t take you seriously. Your rantings are totally devoid of reason and logic. I will apologize when where you and the rest of your MAGA cult are going freezes over.

I am a patriot and love America and will carry my protest signs, march and take to the streets to defend Democracy while your cult is supporting a dictator who is destroying the Constitution, wrecking the economy and alienating all our worldwide allies and supporters.

Why the hate? Why the culture war? Why is it with you MAGAs cruelty is the point? Why do you hate cancer research? Helping to educate needy kids? Helping people that need a hand so their kids can have a chance to learn and get ahead?

Why the hating on Mandani? This is what the people of New York voted for. It is called Democracy, although you MAGAs seem not to get that concept.

My suggestion is to go back to your bunker and pull a blanket over your head. It is a scary world out there with all the Democrats running around trying to save Democracy, helping those in need and doing what needs to be done to keep our country together until Trump and you MAGAs are a distant memory.

You want to play the pedophile game Fred? OK let’s start with Matt Gaetz. We can then move on to your cults leader TACO Don and his relationship with Epstein. You want to sling mud Fred? Game on!

I am an American Patriot who loves his country and will always fight to save it while you and your cult kneel down and kiss the ring of a wanna be tin pot dictator.

No apologies here. Never.

Philip (Phil) Tiegs

Coupeville