Letter: Democrats are acting like sore losers

Editor,

I read the letters of the editor with great pleasure, especially those written by Democrats, a great source of amusement and derange lunacy coming from that bunch.

I found Mr. Wilferth’s letter is most enjoyable because he tells the truth and liberals on Whidbey Island hate him for it. “The Tolerant Left ” …..Keep on telling the truth bro!

Also I find very amusing and silly all these “No Kings ” protests and yard signs all over Coupeville { I wonder how much money they paid for those signs). Well, somebody is making some money.

When good old sleepy Joe won, we didn’t put any signs or went on any protests even though I think that election was rigged. We moved on, that was it. Now the Democrats lost big time, and I mean big time! And like spoiled petulant children, they can’t deal with it. I think that childish behavior is called being a “sore loser.” Get over it, Trump won, you lost.

God Bless America.

Luie Ferrer

Coupeville