Letter: Damage to nation may be insurmountable

Editor,

As an elder senior citizen, I have seen my beloved country go through the effects of two world wars, as well as numerous political and economic crisis. But never have I ever been as concerned as I am today that our nation may not be able to overcome the damage now being inflicted by our current administration and its egoistical leader who seem to hold the U.S. Constitution and our citizens in contempt.

The work of our forefathers and mothers is being ignored and replaced with ideas better suited to running a business, while the rights of citizens are being trampled or considered to be irrelevant and sentiments better suited to fascist states run rampant. WW3 could be just one strike away.

For the sake of all our people and country, I pray that, before I die, citizens wake up and get us back on track before it is too late. God bless us all and may God continue to bless America.

Helen Bates

Former U.S. History Teacher