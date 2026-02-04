Letter: Coverage of ICE policy should be widespread

Editor,

I was disappointed to see that the Whidbey News-Times has yet to run an article on the recent, very disturbing policy document that an ICE whistleblower recently brought to light. This news has been shared by some media outlets, but not widely enough and definitely not with the vigor and outrage that such an egregious and clear violation of the Constitution demands. The Department of Homeland Security has single handedly decided to ignore 250 years of legal precedent and will enter any home they choose at any time, with nothing more than an administrative arrest warrant, not signed by any judge. This should fill any American, left or right, with terror.

This should be the headline on every paper across the U.S., but it seems the rugged individualism of the U.S. is gone, replaced with complacency and respect of authority at any cost.

Matthew Jackson

Coupeville