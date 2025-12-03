Letter: County needs to address Lone Lake problems

Editor,

Lone Lake is a public and environmental health hazard that needs to be addressed. As noted in the News-Times article on Nov. 26, the lake has a history of high toxin concentrations due to frequent toxic algae blooms. Anatoxin concentrations have exceeded Department of Ecology guidance levels in 28% of the samples collected since 2009, reaching 8960 ug/L at least once with several instances of concentrations greater than 2000 ug/L (the state recreational guideline is 1 ug/L).

The management plan completed in 2020 determined that the algae blooms in the summer are fueled predominantly by phosphorus release from the sediments. The proposed treatment with lanthanum-modified bentonite clay will permanently bind the phosphorus in the sediments and prevent its release to the water. The article correctly states that to treat the top 5 cm of sediment in the deepest part of the lake (where the release occurs) would require $250,000, however, even a partial treatment of $50,000 would permanently bind about 20% of the phosphorus. A full treatment is not required to provide a benefit. Removing 20% of the cause of a human and environmental threat is well worthwhile. The treatment is commonly used to treat lakes with similar issues. It’s time that the county steps up to its responsibility to address public and environmental health problems.

Mark Sytsma

Langley