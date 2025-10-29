Letter: Correcting rumors about park, rec levy

Editor,

I am writing in support of the South Whidbey Parks and Recreation Maintenance and Operations Levy and would like to correct a few misunderstandings about this levy.

A significant portion of the levy is a re-authorization of the Park District levy that happens every 4 years. This part of the levy is a renewal, not a new cost. If you want a place to walk a dog that is not on our busy roads or learn a sport, or have your child play team sports or use the community playground, you should support this levy. Our parks are one of our most important island assets especially as Whidbey continues to develop.

The remainder of the levy supports the soon-to-be South Whidbey Aquatics Center. Having been approved and funded by voters in 2023, construction of the center is underway and is estimated to be completed in early 2027. But, like almost all public pools, the aquatic center requires voters to approve a levy in order to operate.

If you care about social justice on Whidbey, this is an important way to further a more equal society. Sure, the more fortunate can swim at public and private facilities anytime they want, but there is no place for lower income people to do so. We have no place for ALL children and adults to learn to swim safely! Let’s pass the Levy and make the parks and pool continue to fulfill their promise of fun, and safe recreation .

All of us feel the economic pinch of rising prices and the pool project is no different. With cost savings in the design phase the aquatic center will not be fancy but it will be the most attractive and functional facility we can get for the $27 million bond we have already passed.

Please support the levy.

Zia Gipson

Clinton