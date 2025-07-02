Letter: Complaints about socialism are hypocritical

Editor,

It was so refreshing to read Mr. Freed’s letter following the one from Fred Wilferth (Saturday, June 28). I wonder how many of this country’s “socialism” programs Mr. Wilferth has utilized or depended on in his daily life — public roads and highways, public libraries, police/fire/court/prison agencies, U.S. military, public bridges, public schools, community hospitals, Social Security/Medicare/Medicaid and so much more.

Democratic Socialism, which is what we have in the USA, is the basis of the collective contribution of the many to provide programs and services for all. While Mr. Wilferth rails against Bernie Sanders, Senator Sanders rails against a country that thinks the many are only here to serve the few who have more than enough to care for themselves with no thought or concern for anyone else.

The Republican Party has become the party of Me, Me, Me, while the Democrat Party seems to be the only one concerned with the WE in this nation. Just what is wrong for the nation that claims to be the “richest in the world” to give a helping hand to those who are the poorest and starving?

Ms. Rusty Gagnon

Oak Harbor