Letter: Column does not add to civil discourse

Editor,

Many of William Walker’s “Take a Breath” opinion columns remind me of Peanuts, where Snoopy sits atop his dog house, composing The Great American (unpublished) Novel and writes, “it was a dark and stormy night” or “it was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”

In the same flowery style, Walker tells us we “have to admire Tim Hazelo” for telling us how Great Tim Hazelo is (we do?); or that all of Shane Hoffmire’s “great” lies began with his dog (they did?).

I mistakenly assumed that when Walker writes about local politicians and “Great Leaders” that he’d rely on facts. Instead, we get his opinions and the opinions of Hazelo, Hoffmire and now Gary Wray.

In these divisive times we need facts and real discourse, not William Walker’s tall tales and opinions.

About a month before the 2024 general election, I reached out to Carrie Kennedy, who was running against Rep. Clyde Shavers. I wanted to give her a chance to explain some of the nasty things she has said.

Kennedy never called; she had Gary Wray call me instead. When I told him Kennedy is mean and dishonest, Gary responded that his close friend Carrie “has a heart of gold,” but she’s also “damaged.”

He added that Carrie Kennedy is not capable of understanding legislation; but he still supported her because he wanted another warm MAGA/GOP body in the state legislature who would vote for any legislation Gary or Rep. Jim Walsh dreamed up.

Gary Wray certainly isn’t as dishonest and mean-spirited as Hazelo, Hoffmire and Kennedy, but I still don’t get how William Walker’s one-dimensional, almost fictitious “interviews” help achieve civil discourse.

Maybe he should conduct a friendly interview with Trump’s advisor Stephen Miller so we’ll all feel safer and less divided.

David Freed

Clinton