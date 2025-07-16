Letter: Citizens afraid because of color of skin

Editor,

My friend confided in me that she and her husband regrettably cannot join protests in our area, even though they are strongly opposed to some current activities of the U.S. government. Who are these people, my longtime friends? Devoted active church members who have traveled across the country several times to help others in need, responsible productive community members, loving parents and grandparents. He is a retired Navy veteran, and both are legal citizens of this country. Their shortcomings? They were born with the non-white skin color— a lovely shade of light brown reflecting their Filipino heritage. They are now anxious and worried about where they can go, where they can be seen, not wanting to attract the wrong kind of attention for fear of being detained.

Unfortunately, theirs is not a unique situation. It’s now a story being repeated time and again throughout our land, the United States of America. How can a country ever call itself great when threatening large numbers of our population with possible wrongful and unjustifiable detention? This leaves me sad and ashamed. Now is not the time to be silent.

Susan Schopf

Oak Harbor