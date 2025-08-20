Letter: Cartoon was misleading

Editor,

Social Security would be just fine if Congress paid back into it the money they have borrowed since the Reagan presidency. “According to the George W. Bush White House Archives, the government has borrowed the total value of the Trust Fund to pay for other government spending totaling $1.7 trillion.” And that was back with GW Bush…imagine what it is now!

So cartoons such as the one in today’s local paper are accurate, but misleading. Our hard earned money has been taken, and the monies for the SST have not been repaid, thereby replenishing the Fund, because Congress has shirked it’s obligation to pay back that money including the interest due. Social Security would not be insolvent in 2035 if Congress would honor its debts.

I would love to see a cartoon reflecting that truth.

Constance Wolfe

Coupeville