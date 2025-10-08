Letter: Car accident was a learning experience

Editor,

I quit driving last Thursday. I have one seeing eye. Depth perception is not often wonderful. I swerved off 525 at Kramer Road thinking a car turning onto the highway was going to hit me. I flew through the air and was stopped by a strong tree on the grounds of the Bayview Transfer Station. The tree absorbed the shock of my bumper. The car hood turned red from the blackberries it flew through. The underside and the front wheels need help. They tell me the car is totaled.

I walked out of the car unscathed. The other driver circled back and cared for me in every possible way a kind person cares for someone. We had fun searching for my sunglasses that had dislodged from my face. They were in the pocket of the door. We picked up the debris the car shed. When the sheriff arrived, he accurately recorded our story. The kindest Simmons tow truck driver delivered me to my home. I think his name is Raven.

I tell you this story during these darker days to show hope is in the air. Since Thursday I have ridden on the public transit where everyone is patiently teaching me the ropes. I had the pleasure of riding with an adult I had taught in second grade. I realize I am a lucky lady. You are all lucky I am off the road. Happy things happen.

Betsy Hofius

Clinton