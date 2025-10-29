Letter: Candidate for cemetery district seeks support

Editor,

My name is Joseph Busig, and I am running for Cemetery District One commissioner, Position Two. I was born in Coupeville and raised in Oak Harbor, and I am proud to call Oak Harbor home. When I noticed there was a special filing week for this position because no candidate registered during the May candidate filing period, I wanted to offer my candidacy and service to our community.

Due to the quick turnaround of the special filing week in August, I was unable to submit a voters’ guide statement or website link. In this vein, I wanted to reach out to residents of Oak Harbor and North Whidbey to provide information regarding my candidacy in an accessible manner. I firmly believe in providing servant leadership for a potentially overlooked yet very important position rooted in compassion, solidarity and community organizing. I hope to bring public oversight, community engagement, strategic planning and transparency to the commission if entrusted with this role. I have years of recognized leadership experience, volunteering and service to our community. My personal and professional achievements are not mine alone. They were nurtured by the community that raised me, and I would love the chance to give back in return. Please visit my website, busigforcemeterycommission.weebly.com, for more information, my platform, and how to contact the campaign. Ballots were mailed by Oct. 17 and Election Day is Nov. 4th. I hope I can earn your vote!

Joseph J. Busig

Oak Harbor