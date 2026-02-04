Letter: Bible verses appropriate for president

Letter,

A couple of scriptures caught my attention in relation to our current president (who once staged a picture of himself holding up the Bible): Proverbs 6:16-19: “There are six things the Lord hates, seven that are detestable to God: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies, and a person who stirs up conflict in the community.” And of course, Jesus in Matthew 25: “I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.”

Tom Walker

Langley