Letter: Banner thieves won’t dampen spirit of Pride month

To whoever stole the Pride and Black Lives Matter banners at South Whidbey Middle/High School, I made donations to South Whidbey Pride and Pamoja Place in your honor.

South Whidbey Pride’s mission is to “recognize, support, and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community on South Whidbey”. Pamoja place is “dedicated to growing community and a sense of belonging for BIPOC individuals on Whidbey Island.” So whoever you are, thank you for supporting our LGBTQ and BIPOC communities!

You’re entitled to your opinion but not to trespass or destroy property. You can take down banners, but you’ll never dampen our community’s support for those who look or love differently than you. In fact, I’ll use your crimes as motivation to redouble my efforts to help others.

I encourage others to do likewise and to generously donate what they can:

https://givebutter.com/SWP2025

https://pamojaplace.org/donate

Happy Pride Month!

Joe Greenheron

Clinton