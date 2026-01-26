Letter: Attacks on ICE, breaking federal law similar to civil rights movement

Editor,

I am very fond of “The Music Man” movie. Robert Preston does a masterful job of portraying a slick talking salesman who knows how to generate need for a product. Find something that you can make into a threat or problem, raise questions about its effect on the morality of the community, then claim you have the solution.

Apparently someone in the Democrat Party or their media lapdogs followed this advice to the letter.

Trump is a threat and problem for Democrats. They have spent years trying to point out the danger he poses to their ideology to little avail outside their sphere of influence. As a result we get Trump Derangement Syndrome. Nothing Trump does is good, legal, moral or in his powers under the constitution according to Democrats. So when he does exactly what both preceding Democrat presidents have done and sends I.C.E. agents out to arrest illegals they become Storm Troopers. Local and state officials who should be thankful for the help become complicit in obstructing justice. They incite an already dangerous situation and protect rapists, child molesters and worse to the detriment of the citizens they are supposed to serve. Truth is a loose item with these politicians and demands that federal laws be ignored is reminiscent of the civil rights movement in the South some 60 years ago.

I find it hard to understand such hatred. Is this the beginnings of how Cuba, Columbia, Iran, and Venezuela became despotic sinkholes? I certainly hope not, but I’m watching.

Fred Wilferth

Coupeville