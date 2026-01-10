Letter: A wish list for the year 2026

Editor,

Here’s my want list for 2026.

I want to see more Americans expand their understanding of each other through conversations that break the ice and find common ground.

I want to hear people describe what they want, discuss how to move ahead on those objectives, and work toward shared goals. Effort and cooperation often lead to change.

I want to see consideration, honesty, and fairness exercised in our legal system. Justice for all is the goal. I want elected officials to do their jobs ethically and openly

Because the normal human reaction is to lend a hand, I want to read about kindness and acts of helping each other. Most belief systems, religions and moral codes are founded on treating others as we would want to be treated.

I want insults, name-calling, blaming, mean-spirited comments and lashing out, significantly reduced. Put-downs and cruelty serve no purpose and only make issues worse. Years ago I saw a bumper sticker that read: I Have No Filter. If you have nothing helpful or encouraging to say, clamp your mouth shut.

Life is often hard and difficult no matter our age, background, or family. There is much we cannot control. We struggle and try to do the best we know how. You want what I want. And what we all want is safety and security, decent housing, fair wages, affordable healthcare, enough food, clothing and necessities to get us through our day without the crippling anxiety and stress that accompanies uncertainty.

We have a Bill of Rights that others see as an ethical template. I believe that our American rights, our human rights, come with a duty of care for others. Any assistance we provide is voluntary and is based on our discretion and means.

Let’s stand up for each other. Let’s publicly condemn what we know is not right. The majority of people have moral codes and try to live their lives with respect and concern for others. We are part of a moral majority when we choose to live by our version of a moral code. These acts of kindness and assistance then spread out, lifting our spirits and shaping our outlook. May we and our country never lose sight of this approach.

Mike Diamanti

Coupeville