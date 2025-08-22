Woodpalooza returns for 21st year

With the end of August comes an annual tradition dedicated to the wood arts of Whidbey Island.

This year, Woodpalooza is celebrating its 21st show over Labor Day Weekend. The exhibition features the work of 14 artists and opens 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts in Langley. It also runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. As in years past, entry is free of charge to the event hosted by the Whidbey Island Woodworkers Guild.

In what may be an unusual turn of events, there are two woodworkers who are new to showing their work at Woodpalooza. Sean Carleton, one of the younger faces in the group, creates furniture that incorporates elements of steel and glass. His manufacturing background helps blend these materials together in a visually striking way.

In the past, he did shows over in the Seattle area, when he used to live on the mainland.

“It’s a different speed, which I appreciate,” he said of Woodpalooza.

His studio, now located in Clinton, is where he makes his furniture using tungsten inert gas welding. His goal is to make 300 pieces of furniture, and he’s currently working on no. 111.

He enjoys using a variety of woods, including walnut, oak, alder, maple, cherry, and sometimes soft woods like fir and cedar. He plans to bring multiple coffee tables, a side table and a mirror to Woodpalooza.

Over near Baby Island, Scott Schmidt is putting the finishing touches on a handsome rocking chair made of cherry with a walnut inlay.

“I’ve been to Woodpalooza a lot of times – I’ve lived here about 10 years – but I’ve never put a piece in before,” Schmidt said. “This is my first year doing that.”

In high school, he switched over to shop class after realizing he didn’t like biology. Woodworking became a hobby he returned to later in life, and now he’s busy making furniture for his brothers and sisters.

“Like most people, we have quite a bit of flat pack, Ikea-type stuff,” he said. “We’re gonna get rid of all that and I’ll remake it in something quality.”

His rocking chair took 280 hours to make over about three months. He plans to bring it to Woodpalooza, along with some other pieces.

Oak Harbor resident Joe Stearns is a longtime Woodpalooza participant. Also a furniture maker, he creates a plethora of household objects, from coasters to planters to picture frames.

“There are a ton of people who make things, but there are very few people who make them as well as the people of Woodpalooza,” he said. “There are some astonishingly wonderful put together items now.”

A retired mechanical engineer, Stearns designed parts of the engines for Apollo 11.

“That was a dream job, it was far from woodworking – not nearly so artful – but very nerdy work,” he recalled. “Had to be very precise and by the book.”

At Woodpalooza, he always likes to see what other woodworkers are making.

“I love the wood from Whidbey Island,” he said. “I love madrona, Douglas fir of course is easy to work. Oak, Garry oak, maple. Oh, my favorite wood is spalted holly. That makes beautiful, fine, wavy lines in the grain of the wood. It’s formed by the early stages of rot, believe it or not.”

Karl Nielsen, Gary Leake, Pat McVay, Bruce Launer, Don Wodjenski, Glen Pearson, Steve Ready, Bruce Schwager, Marian Quarrier, Wilson Binger and Mike Scott are also participating in this year’s show.

For more information, visit woodpalooza.com.

(Photo provided) Joe Stearns makes all sorts of coasters.