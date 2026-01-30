Steamy new business rolls onto Whidbey

As the bitterly cold winter days drag on, a family-owned business is bringing the heat with a traditional Nordic experience.

Earlier this month, Central Whidbey couple Caris and Ryan Tucker launched Driftwood Sauna Co, a mobile sauna on wheels, with the assistance of Caris’ brother Nate Ristoff and his wife Rockie. Bathers can enjoy temperatures ranging from 140 to 180 degrees Fahrenheit generated by a wood-fired stove stacked with rocks; adding water to it creates the steamy atmosphere characteristic of saunas, though it’s common courtesy to ask others before pouring.

Custom-built by a company in Minnesota, the sauna is ready to travel. With the island’s slower pace of living, the Tuckers feel they are in the right place to introduce sauna culture, which originated in Finland, to fellow Whidbey residents. A New York Times article from last week about American sauna culture noted that there are some Americans who prioritize “optimization and performance” in the context of wellness when entering a sauna. In contrast, Europeans who were interviewed said the experience is more about leisurely relaxation.

“It really should be connecting with others, slowing down, building community, because that’s really what the Finns have utilized it for is connecting with each other and just being present in a space,” Caris said.

Electronics and other heat-sensitive belongings, like jewelry, can be left in the sauna’s adjoining changing room. Wear a swimsuit or gym clothes – anything heavier will just be uncomfortable – and bring two towels, one to sit on and the other to dry off.

Driftwood Sauna Co offers a variety of different ways to enjoy the warmth. The business has partnered with multiple municipalities and entities, like Island County and South Whidbey Parks and Rec, to host social sessions at a variety of different locations around Whidbey. For $30 an hour, people can drop by or book a spot in advance online and use the sauna in a communal setting with others they may not know.

“You get to meet cool people too, just being in a community space like this,” Ryan said. “The thing I love the most about the island is your neighbors are always there for you.”

For those who don’t want to mingle with strangers, a private session can be reserved for $180 an hour. In addition, the sauna can be brought to a private location of your choosing for a total of four hours of use, costing $600.

Got a busy schedule? For $10, you can get a 20-minute slot, depending on current availability.

“We want to make sure it’s accessible to everyone,” Caris said. “If you are a busy mom or if you’re a busy person and you see us at the trails and you just want to try it – sure, come in.”

Participants of this year’s Polar Bear Dive at Double Bluff Beach enjoyed the contrast provided by the heat of the sauna, which marked the soft launch of the new business. The goal is to park the sauna at other waterside locations for swimmers who might enjoy a cold plunge before or after.

Currently, Driftwood Sauna Co will be in the Trustland Trails parking lot on Wednesdays and Sundays on South Whidbey. The mobile sauna will also be at Musselfest in Coupeville this year, adding to the eclectic flavor of the festival.

For more information about the business, visit driftwoodsaunaco.com.

(Photo by David Welton) Caris and Ryan Tucker are the co-owners of the new Driftwood Sauna Co.