‘Roper Romp’ is part of this year’s Harbor Market

The market, hosted by the Oak Harbor Main Street Association, is back for its fifth year.

An annual downtown Oak Harbor event has a new twist this year that celebrates the unique fashion sense of an early ’80s icon.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 19 downtown, the Oak Harbor Main Street Association is hosting their fifth annual By The Harbor Market featuring vendors selling vintage and antique items, art, food and more.

“Everything we do is for the purpose of bringing people downtown,” Cheryl Grehan, executive director of the the association, said. “That’s our mission, is to be cheerleaders for downtown merchants.”

By The Harbor Market was originally centered around vintage goods but has since expanded to include a variety of makers and artists. Food can be purchased from Chef in the Black Bandana, hot dog stand Hot Diggity, and snow cone vendor Whidbey Ice. Grehan hopes to bring a seafood boil to the event next year.

Guests can enjoy live music from Buskers’ Corner as they peruse the wide selection of merchandise available. Mutiny Brass Band will perform from 11 a.m. to noon, Kevin Fristad from 1-2 p.m., Walk the Line from 3-4 p.m., and FireCreek from 5-7 p.m.

Also new this year is the Oak Harbor Roper Romp from 3-8 p.m., a themed pub crawl taking participants 21 and over to 10 different downtown restaurants dressed as Helen Roper from the television show “Three’s Company.” Attendance is free, as food and drinks must be purchased by participants themselves at each location. Check-in and group photos will take place at Flintstone Park.