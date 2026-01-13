Mosey downtown Oak Harbor for Winter Stroll

Everyone is invited 2-5 p.m. on Jan. 24 to peruse shops and warm bellies at participating merchants.

The Oak Harbor Main Street is chasing away those post-holiday blues with some hot cocoa, tea, cider and cookies to bring people back downtown.

Organizers of the Winter Stroll event invite the community downtown 2-5 p.m. on Jan. 24 to peruse shops and warm their bellies at participating merchants. Oak Harbor Main Street Marketing Coordinator Teresa Besaw said this event that has been around for four years and is meant to bring community members back to help boost businesses that see a decline in sales after the holiday season.

This year, around 20 merchants agreed to participate. Among these are A Vintage Affair, Blooms & Bites, Dina’s Great Finds, Lotus Tea Bar & Studio and The Crystal Mysteaque. There will also be free cocoa and cookies provided inside the Harborside Mall, sponsored by the Garry Oak Gallery.

“Traditionally, January, I believe, is the slowest month for merchants throughout the year, after the holidays,” Besaw said. “So it’s just a reminder to get people out and about, downtown, discovering shops that we have down here.”

The colder weather is a perfect time to make a candle at Varner Candle Company or paint something in Artists Lounge.

“It is cold, but that’s why we try to warm them up while they’re out there strolling,” Besaw said.