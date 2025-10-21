Harborside Village hosts family fun Saturday

Celebrate fall this Saturday at Oak Harbor’s Harborside Village Mall with an afternoon of family fun and an evening art anniversary at Garry Oak Gallery.

From 1 to 4 p.m., local businesses Whidbey Thread & Timber, The Tipsy Jellyfish, Keto Carb Crave and more will welcome the season with a fall-themed celebration. The free family event will feature a kids’ craft table where little ones can make pumpkin-themed art to take home, it says on a Facebook post. Adults can enjoy exclusive discounts and coupons, from participating shops, just in time for holiday shopping.

The event marks the first of several events that will take place at the mall this holiday season, Whidbey Thread & Timber owner Kate Kilpatrick said. The shop owners hope to involve the community with the Harborside Village Mall, so residents can get familiar with their space, especially now that the mall is full.

“We just wanted to put ourselves out there,” she said.

This is the first of several event that will take place throughout the holiday season, Kilpatrick said.

Costumed shoppers can pick up goodie bags while supplies last, and a fall-themed selfie wall will be set up to capture the perfect seasonal photo, according to the Facebook post. Beach Cove Jewelry will also be hosting a permanent jewelry pop-up inside Whidbey Thread & Timber from noon to 4 p.m., said Kilpatrick.

Later in the evening, from 5 to 7 p.m., Garry Oak Gallery inside the Harborside Village Mall will celebrate its 17th anniversary with an open house. Visitors are invited to celebrate with refreshments, a gift basket raffle and a display of fun artworks, according to its Facebook.

Margaret Livermore, whose watercolor is shown in the gallery, is one of the first artists who started working for the gallery in 2008, she told the News-Times. As the first co-op in town, she is proud that the gallery has been able to share local artists’ work for 17 years, and is excited to celebrate this milestone with the community. She, along with five or six other artists, will be in attendance.

Follow the Garry Oak Gallery and the Harborside Village Mall on Facebook to stay up-to-date about upcoming events.