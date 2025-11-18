Downtown Oak Harbor mall thrives with connections, community

A lot is happening in Harborside Village — a tucked-away mall on Pioneer Way that’s finally full again.

By SARAH BELLIS

News-Times intern

Inside The Tipsy Jellyfish, Kathryn Muniz’s enthusiasm fills the room — making the wine bar feel alive and comfortable. The owner, a certified sommelier, gestures animatedly as she talks about wine, trivia nights and the friendships that have bloomed in her small downtown bar.

“It’s not about drinking — it’s about community,” she says with a smile. “People compare us to ‘Cheers’ because we know everyone by name.”

The small wine bar has become a symbol of something larger happening in Harborside Village — the tucked-away downtown mall on Pioneer Way that’s finally full again. Every storefront is occupied, mostly by businesses owned by women who’ve transformed the space into a creative, welcoming and resilient corner of Oak Harbor life.

If you wander down the wide stairway from The Tipsy Jellyfish, you’ll hear laughter, smell coffee and hot breakfast, and see local art in every window. The cluster of shops inside Harborside Village is as much a neighborhood than a shopping center — a blend of craftsmanship, conversation and community.

The success of the small collection of businesses bucks a national trend in which “main street” businesses have been growing at a slower rate than the economy over the last year and a half; restaurants and retail businesses have suffered the most, according to the Main Street Index. While small businesses are vital to the economy, only about half stay open for five years or more, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

At Garry Oak Gallery, artist and co-op member Margaret Livermore greets customers as light spills through the front windows, glinting off glass, metal and paint. She gestures toward a wall of new pieces — vivid landscapes, delicate jewelry, and sculptural works made from wood, clay, and metal.

The gallery currently features 27 artists, ranging in age up to 86 years old.

“It’s everything from watercolor and oil paintings to photography, woodworking, fiber art and now even more 3-D work,” she says. “We’ve really expanded in that direction over the past few years.”

The co-op, founded 17 years ago, remains one of the longest-running art collectives in Island County. Each artist is both exhibitor and caretaker — volunteering time to staff the gallery, curate displays and keep the space vibrant.

“What makes it special is that it’s artist-run,” Livermore said. “When you walk in, you’re talking to someone who actually creates the art. There’s a personal connection in every piece.”

I mention that I remembered seeing children’s art displayed here as a kid. The bright drawings were taped in the window during the holidays. She smiled at the memory.

“We’ve always made space for student art,” she said. “Every year, we work with local schools to showcase kids’ pieces, and other shops downtown do the same. It’s one of the most joyful things we do — watching families come in to see their child’s work hanging in a real gallery.”

The tradition, she explains, connects generations of artists and residents.

“Those students grow up knowing their art matters,” she says. “Some of them even come back years later — as visitors or as artists themselves.”

Livermore looks around at the gallery, where paintings and sculptures seem to tell the story of the island itself.

“We’ve survived the recession, the one-way, and the pandemic,” she said. “And through all of it, we’ve kept creating. That’s what art does—it keeps a place alive.”

Across the way, Gloria Carothers at The Jewelry Gallery greets longtime regulars by name.

Her display cases gleam with silver and gold. Customers drift in not just to browse, but to talk — to share memories of anniversaries, engagements or losses.

“People know that they can come in here,” she said. “They can tell me whatever is going on in their life and it will never go out that door.”

After decades downtown, Carothers has become something of a cornerstone — steady, gracious and genuinely invested in the people around her. She’s watched Oak Harbor change, seen businesses come and go and weathered every shift with quiet pride.

“I’ve been here 34 years,” she said. “People come in and tell me their life stories. This is a safe place.”

Across the hall, the connection continues in a newer generation of small-business owners. Sarah Smallwood and her daughter Morgan Magnia, who run Keto Carb Crave, often stop by to check in with Carothers between customers.

“We’ve kind of adopted her,” Smallwood said with a laugh. “She’s part of our little Harborside family.”

Magnia, who manages the bakery’s marketing and social media, also lends a hand to Gloria’s Jewelry Gallery.

“She’s brilliant with photos and Facebook,” Carothers said proudly. “She keeps me modern.”

Together, the three women represent the old and new spirit of downtown: a legacy of endurance meeting a new wave of creativity.

“It’s funny,” Smallwood said. “We’re running a bakery, but it feels like we’re part of something much bigger — this whole group of women who keep each other going.”

Inside their shop, rows of sugar-free cheesecakes and gluten-free cupcakes line the cases — each labeled with bright signs.

“People think ‘keto’ means sacrifice,” Smallwood said. “We’re proving it can mean indulgence, too.”

The two opened their bakery as a response to their own health journeys, but it’s since become a hub for anyone looking for comfort without compromise.

“You can come here for a date night — dessert dinner, and shopping all in one place,” Magnia said. “People just need a place to feel welcome.”

Separated only by a shared window, Kate Kilpatrick at Whidbey Thread & Timber often chats with Smallwood and Magnia through the glass.

“We joke that we run two shops but share one conversation,” Kilpatrick said with a laugh. “If they’re frosting cupcakes, I’m usually rearranging shelves — and we’re still talking.”

Her shop hums with quiet energy. Wooden shelves hold candles, soaps, macramé, cards and handmade gifts from over 40 local makers.

“About a third of our vendors are military spouses or veterans,” she explained. “It just kind of happened naturally. So many creative people here have a military background, and they bring that same resilience to their craft.”

Kilpatrick herself is a former military spouse and her empathy shows in how she speaks about her vendors.

“I know what it’s like to pack up your whole life and move,” she said. “For a lot of these makers, this shop is their stability. They’re making products at night, after work, or while raising kids — and they still show up. That’s incredible.”

“We’re like family out here,” Kilpatrick said. “Everyone’s invested in seeing the others succeed.”

Even during government shutdowns or slow months, the support network inside Harborside keeps spirits high.

“Some of our makers’ families are directly affected,” Kilpatrick said. “But they still come in, keep creating, and help each other out. That level of dedication — it’s the heart of this place.”

Thread & Timber has quickly become a reflection of the wider Harborside spirit: a space where craftsmanship meets camaraderie. As Kilpatrick puts it, “We’re not just selling things. We’re showing what community looks like.”

Across the way, Whidbey African Store brings color and culture to the mix.

“I’m not just selling products,” owner Juliet Dei said. “I’m helping women feed their families back home.People can come in, ask questions and learn about Africa.”

The story behind the shop stretches far beyond Oak Harbor. Many of the handbags, baskets and lotions are sourced from female-run cooperatives in Ghana. The store was created to support female-owned businesses and organizations that educate, train and empower vulnerable communities in Africa.

“People sometimes don’t know Africa is more than one country,” Dei said.

Her vision is to eventually set up a skills-training center for women in her home country, so their handmade crafts can support their own local economies.

Around the corner, the scent of soy wax and citrus drifts from Varner Candle Co., where owner Megan Varner has turned candle-making into an experience. Her “pour bar” invites guests to blend their own fragrances over mimosas or wine — a concept that’s quickly become a favorite for girls’ nights and date nights alike. This season, the shop is hosting festive gatherings that pair candle-pouring with holiday card-making.

Down that same hall, Unruly Clothing brings modern, sustainable style to the mix. The boutique features curated, pre-owned women’s fashion with a contemporary twist.

And nestled quietly on the corner is Blanket Creations by Mary, where tables are stacked with handmade blankets and custom pillows. Each one is stitched by Mary Fyfe herself.

When I was visiting, it was easy to spot her at her sewing machine through the window, working on a blanket for a young man who recently lost a kidney.

Each business has its own rhythm — art, taste, texture or story — but together, they create something stronger.

For years, Harborside Village struggled with visibility. Locals often joke that “no one knows it’s here,” even as businesses quietly thrive. Many blame the lingering frustrations of the one-way street and limited parking downtown.

“People are still complaining about the one-way street and no parking,” Muniz said with a laugh. “But honestly, it’s ridiculous — we’ve all adapted. There’s a big parking lot right behind us that connects to the mall. I still have people that park on Pioneer and come in and it’s like, oh — they don’t know about my address. They just see the sign. Our address isn’t even on Pioneer — it’s on Fidalgo.

“What we really need now is signage and awareness. Let people know downtown is alive,” she added.

Her words reflect a broader wish among the shop owners. The businesses want to see stronger partnerships with the city and Main Street program — more directional signage, lighting and visual cues that remind residents and visitors that Oak Harbor has a downtown worth exploring.

“We’re not asking for much,” Carothers said. “Just something that tells people this place exists.”

Despite these challenges, there’s a shared sense of optimism. Foot traffic is increasing, word of mouth is spreading, and the building — once half-empty — now hums with daily life: art classes, wine tastings, dessert nights, trivia and charity drives.

The shop owners look out for each other. When one struggles, the others step in — sharing customers, decorations and support.

“We’re all women running businesses in the same building,” Magnia said. “That creates a bond.”

The collaboration even extends beyond Harborside’s walls. Many owners are part of Oak Harbor’s wider small-business network, participating in local events, cross-promotions and charity fundraisers.

“Right now, it feels like family,” said Jose Ochoa of Noe Jose.

His restaurant, serving authentic Mexican dishes and hearty breakfasts, is a staple for locals and visitors alike — an anchor that ties the community together over shared meals and morning coffee.

“We’re 17 workers, and 15 of us are family,” Ochoa said. “So we’re very short on our time, even if we try to be a part of stuff— all our work’s in the kitchen, you know. So I try to, you know, join more with schools and stuff like that. But I’m always here…”

For Ochoa, the cafe is more than a family business — it’s a daily gathering place, built on connection, food and shared routine. In the back, their bar offers a cozy spot to unwind with a drink, where regulars can enjoy cocktails and conversation.

“Downtown should be a destination,” Muniz said. “A place where people stop, explore, and stay a while. We’re proving that’s possible.”

On any given afternoon, the hallway hums with soft conversation — the scent of coffee and candles mixing with laughter from the wine bar. Inside Harborside Village, connection, creativity and courage have built more than businesses. They’ve built community.

If You Go:

Harborside Village, 830 SE Pioneer Way, Oak Harbor

Hours vary by shop. Visit on weekends for live music, art demos and wine tastings.

Follow “Harborside Village Oak Harbor” on social media for upcoming events and spotlights.

Gloria Carothers and her Jewelry Gallery have been a cornerstone of Harborside Village Mall for decades.

Harborside Village Mall is located on Pioneer Way.

