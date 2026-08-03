Rudy Townsell II: April, 8, 1957 – July, 11, 2026

Published August 3, 2026

Rudolph “Rudy” Valentino Townsell II, 69, passed away peacefully in Coupeville, Washington, on July 11, 2026.

Rudy was a retired U.S. Navy officer who proudly served at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. He was deeply respected by those who knew and served alongside him and will be remembered for his integrity, strength, kindness, and unwavering devotion to his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Norma Lee Townsell; his children, Tanya Marie Schuh, Rudolph Valentino Townsell III, and Tiana Tamara Townsell Adams; and his cherished grandchildren, Brianna Alexandria Gregoire, Aaliyah Zhane Richardson, Trinity Lee Townsell Adams, and Thea Amiyah Townsell Adams.

A military committal service with honors will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California, on Monday, August 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

Rudy’s legacy of honor, service, and love will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew him.