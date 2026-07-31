Partnership seeks donations for Langley housing project

By KATE POSS

Special to The Record

A nonprofit partnership hopes to begin construction on six permanently affordable homes in Langley, but first it must raise about $1 million to close the project’s funding gap.

A collaboration between Whidbey Island Living Legacy, or WILL, and Habitat for Humanity of Island County, Grace Landing is designed for long-term housing affordability. Currently, WILL is seeking sponsorships and donations to move forward.

The project received a $258,990 state grant and has raised nearly $670,000 toward its $1.6 million budget, according to Whidbey Island Living Legacy. Other generous donations have arrived from Trinity Lutheran Church as well as one from the Whidbey Community Foundation.

“We’re Whidbey Island’s living legacy, and we want to be sure these homes go to lower income people,” said Coyla Shepard, founder of the WILL project. “I’ve invested some of my legacy. I’d like to see people invest some of theirs so they can see the joy of people moving in to their own homes.”

Shepard is also the founder of the successful THiNC project — Tiny Homes in the Name of Christ — a tiny home village next door to the proposed WILL project on Cascade Avenue across from the South Whidbey Community Center.

THiNC Village consists of nine 264-square-foot tiny homes across from the South Whidbey Community Center. The project was built through a partnership of local residents, churches, nonprofits, volunteers and donors to provide affordable housing.

Richard Queen, who built two THiNC tiny homes, purchased the half-acre lot next door to THiNC Village. He donated the land to WILL in 2024. This year, WILL partnered with Habitat to support WILL and to work with the future homebuyers.

Shepard said she became involved in affordable housing after helping a homeless family in 2014 and realizing how few emergency housing options existed.

Lynden-based Chelladek Studios Inc. is Grace Landing’s architect. Cruver’s Contracting LLC of Snohomish is the project’s builder.

The six cottages will each include a living room, kitchen, full bathroom, bedroom and a 200-square-foot loft. A shared walkway will connect the homes and parking area.

Liz Chaffin, chief development officer for Habitat for Humanity of Island County, said homeowners will buy their houses but not the land, which will remain in Habitat’s land trust under a 99-year lease.

“The land lease defines the process, including the resale information and the set amount per year of equity they can earn,” she said.

The arrangement is intended to keep the homes permanently affordable for future buyers.

In addition to earning equity on the home they buy, Habitat requires its clients to earn sweat equity — typically 250 hours —but less for Grace Landing since it’s based on a reduced scale of home.

Chaffin said applicants begin by contributing eight hours of service, then can earn additional hours by helping build their own homes or other Habitat houses, volunteering at Habitat stores or participating in other approved activities. Children also can take part in some volunteer opportunities.

Prospective homebuyers must demonstrate a need for affordable housing, qualify for a mortgage, have lived or worked in Island County for at least a year and participate in Habitat’s sweat equity program. They also complete a homebuyer course, a financial education class and one-on-one budgeting coaching.

Chaffin said buyers also learn how their homes are built and receive instruction on basic home maintenance.

“Our chief program officer, Scott Givens, does a walk-through, showing where the water shutoff is located, the electric panel and other important aspects of home maintenance,” she said.

The partners continue to seek donations to close the project’s roughly $1 million funding gap. More information is available at whidbeywill.com.For more information, visit whidbeywill.com.