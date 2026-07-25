Robert J. Wojciechowski: April, 11, 1933 – February, 14, 2026

Published July 25, 2026

Robert J. “Bob” Wojciechowski, 92, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2026, his heart failing him for the last time. Still living in his home, taking care of himself and driving his new car. Born in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania during the worst of the Great Depression to Stanley and Rose (Nosal) Wojciechowski. Dad told many stories of growing up, not poor, but with not much. In many ways, that defined how he lived and raised his children. He was proud of his family and serving his country and had a generosity of spirit. Show up at supper time and you were handed a plate and a place at the table. Dad proudly served in the U.S. Navy, seeing the world and serving in Vietnam and, after retirement, moved into the Federal firefighting service where he retired a second time, after 20 years at NAS Whidbey Island. His retirement years were spent close to the family home in Oak Harbor: shooting at the sportsmen’s club, fishing, crabbing, hunting and cooking. He is survived by his wife, Peggy, children Bob Jr., Karl, Andy, Kaurin, Nola, Stephen and David, grandchildren Bobbie, TJ, Jason, Leon, Jimmy, Joey, Adison & Jake, brother Ray, sister Carol, brother Ron, many nieces and nephews but especially Christine and her husband Scott who kept a watchful eye on him during his last months. Not many peers though, his friends predeceased him.

A celebration of Dad’s life will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Rocky Point Recreation Area (where Dad had his retirement ceremony), with a reception to follow. In accordance with his wishes, his ashes will be spread on the waters he spent so much time on. Everyone knows, Dad loved a good story so, in lieu of flowers, the family requests you bring your favorite story of him. We would love to hear yours.