Four honored after helping man in crisis at Deception Pass

Three North Whidbey firefighters and a Navy veteran were honored this month after helping persuade a young man in crisis to step away from the railing at Deception Pass Bridge and accept help.

North Whidbey Fire and Rescue Chief Chris Swiger honored volunteer EMT Payten Seith, firefighter Mike Pelzer, cadet Lindann Chastain and Navy veteran Kelly Wallen during a July 14 board of commissioners meeting. All four people happened to be driving back onto the island around 1 a.m. in June when they stopped to help the man in distress, earned his trust and ultimately persuaded him not to hurt himself.

“Quick thinking, selfless actions and willingness to intervene during a life-threatening crisis directly contributed to preventing a tragic loss of life,” Swiger said.

Seith and Chastain, returning from an Alex Warren concert in Seattle, and Pelzer, still in uniform after working as a fire safety crew member at Skagit Speedway, each noticed the man seemed visibly distraught while they crossed the bridge. Later, they learned he was also inebriated.

All three realized the gravity of the situation and decided to step in.

Seith called and coordinated with law enforcement while Pelzer engaged with the man. He opened up to Pelzer and told him about the hardship he was experiencing. Although he told Pelzer he had come to stargaze, he ultimately admitted he considered hurting himself.

That is about when Wallen arrived.

He and his wife were coming back from the Swinomish Casino when they saw parked vehicles and Pelzer wielding a flashlight. Wallen, who retired last year, said he received paramedic training while enlisted and experiences PTSD as a result of his service. He drew on that experience to relate to the man.

Wallen and Pelzer emphasized to him that he is loved and cared about. Law enforcement remained at a distance while Pelzer and Wallen spoke with the man because, Pelzer said, “we were doing a pretty good job talking to him.” Eventually, the man allowed them to walk him back to safety.

“Being able to connect personally, on that level, I think was key to being able to de-escalate the situation,” Pelzer explained.

Seith found it to be an emotional experience, and one that emphasizes the importance of the mental health of everyone involved — including first responders — in similar situations.

“Anytime anyone tries to take their own life, it definitely hits a spot in your heart,” she said.

After nearly a decade with North Whidbey Fire and Rescue, including about five years as a full-time firefighter, Pelzer said he is accustomed to responding to emergencies. While it was a “pretty heavy” situation, he added, Pelzer is glad he could help save the man.

“I was able to keep my emotions in check and not necessarily be a firefighter in that moment, just be a concerned person,” Pelzer recalled. “He felt like no one loved him and I said, ‘I don’t even know you and I’m here.’”

Wallen believes this may be the first time he has been recognized for what he views as just doing his duty.

“It was my job in the military, and I still think it’s my job now because of the training I’ve had,” he said.

Seith, with the department since 2024, explained that moments like these remind her why she joined in the first place.

“It’s definitely a very rewarding feeling,” she said. “I got into this field to help others and being able to help one person shows you why you wanted to do this job.”

State Sen. Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor, secured funding for the Washington State Department of Transportation to study suicide prevention measures at Deception Pass Bridge, including the possible installation of a safety net. No project has been approved.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of early death in Washington, according to the state’s Department of Health. If you or a loved one is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 or chat online to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for support.