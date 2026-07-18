Mary Ruth Frazee: October, 7, 1943 – June, 20, 2026

Published July 18, 2026

It is with heavy hearts and profound love that we announce the peaceful passing of Mary Ruth Frazee on June 20, 2026, at her home in Oak Harbor, WA. Born on October 7, 1943, in Yreka, California, Ruth graced this world with her compassion, warmth, and an unyielding spirit that inspired all who knew her. Her life was a testament to her faith in Christ, and the simple joys that nature and human connection bring.

Ruth was a devoted wife to Ken Frazee, whom she married on September 12, 1964. Their union was a shining example of partnership, love, and mutual respect that spanned over six decades. Together, they built a life rich in memories, filled with laughter, shared adventures, and a love that only grew stronger with each passing year.

Professionally, Ruth dedicated her life to the healing of others, working as a nurse for many years. Her gentle touch and compassionate spirit were a source of comfort and solace to countless patients and their families.

Outside of her professional life, Ruth was a woman of varied interests and boundless curiosity. She was a devoted Mother to Andy and Debbie, as well as an honorary Mother to many of their friends. She had an insatiable love for reading, especially History. Her love of nature began in childhood and developed into a passion for photography and time in the garden.

Travel became another one of Ruth’s great passions. She was eager to explore new places and meet new people. These journeys enriched her life and provided countless stories that she loved to share with family and friends.

Above all, Ruth cherished spending time with others. Her home was a welcoming haven filled with warmth and laughter, a place where everyone felt like family. Her genuine interest in others, and her ability to listen and offer wise counsel made her the beloved friend of so many.

A service to celebrate Ruth’s remarkable life will be held on July 25, 2026, at 1:00 PM at the San de Fuca Chapel, located at 734 N Wall St, Coupeville, WA 98239. Family, friends, and all those whose lives Ruth touched are warmly invited to gather in remembrance and to honor a life lived with grace, generosity, and unwavering love.

Mary Ruth Frazee will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure, and she will be forever loved beyond words.