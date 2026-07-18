Donald Lister: May, 16, 1937 – July, 3, 2026

Published July 18, 2026

Donald Lister, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2026, in Coupeville, WA.

Born May 16, 1937, Don was raised in Leeds, England. As a young man, he accepted a position in the Hudson’s Bay area of Canada as an electrical engineer. His career eventually took him to Vancouver, BC, where in 1970 he met and married Dolly Ekstrom, a US citizen who was living and working as an occupational therapist in Canada.

Dolly Ann Ekstrom was born July 9, 1943 in Little Rock, AR, grew up in Walla Walla, WA, and preceded Don in death on November 26, 2025. Dolly is well remembered in the Whidbey community as a caring occupational therapist, for her love of life, hospitality and as a gourmet chef.

Don and Dolly enjoyed many adventures, travels and friendships together, including a year-long trip around the world. They were well known as cyclists and enthusiastic dancers, always first on the dance floor. Don was also an avid gardener.

In 1987, they designed and built their dream home on ten acres near Coupeville, WA. The unique, energy efficient home won many awards. There they hosted the Audubon Christmas bird count.

Don will be remembered for his quick wit, friendliness, technical expertise and many artistic pursuits. He was an artist, musician, and cross-country cyclist.

Don is survived by a sister, Sylvia Rhodes, niece Nikki Rhodes (Chris) and children Josephine and Rhys, and nephew Tim Rhodes and children Ethan and Tom, all in England. He is also survived by a sister, Valerie Green (Michael) in Canada and Valerie’s children, Darwen and Shane.

Dolly is survived by brothers Phil Ekstrom (Janice) and Bill Ekstrom (Susan), and numerous nieces and nephews.

At Don’s request no memorial service will be held, but memorial contributions may be made to the Small Miracles-Coupeville Medical Support Fund, PO Box 912, Coupeville, WA 98239, (360) 672-5651.