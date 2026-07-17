DUI suspect held on $50,000 bail

A Clinton man who was arrested on suspicion of his fourth DUI in less than 10 years is being held in jail on $50,000 bail.

Jose Nimacachi Matzar appeared in Island County Superior Court on July 8.

Judge Christon Skinner found probable cause existed to believe Nimacachi Matzar may have committed the crimes of DUI, three counts of reckless endangerment, making a false statement to a public servant, driving while license suspended and an ignition interlock device violation.

Deputy Prosecutor David Carman said Nimacachi Matzar wasn’t facing a felony DUI charge because a 2023 case hasn’t been resolved. Under state law, a DUI becomes a felony if a person has three or more prior convictions in a 10-year period.

The case was refiled in district court, according to Carman.

According to a report by a deputy with the Island County Sheriff’s Office, Nimacachi Matzar’s car was drifting within its lane on Highway 20 in Central Whidbey on July 7.

The deputy pulled the car over. Nimacachi Matzar allegedly gave the deputy a false name and failed a roadside sobriety test, the deputy’s report states. He had three children in the back seat of the car, the deputy wrote.

Nimacachi Matzar provided a breath sample that showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.2 while 0.08 is the legal limit.