Erin Christine Lindberg: December, 14, 1970 – May, 7, 2026

Published July 11, 2026

“Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories.”

Erin Christine Lindberg was born December 14th, 1970 to Barbara and Eric Lindberg in Coupeville, Washington, and passed away May 7th, 2026, in Fjellhamar, Norway.

Erin grew up in Oak Harbor, Washington with her parents Barbara and Eric, and her brother Chris. She graduated from Oak Harbor High School in 1989, where she was a member of the school’s tennis team; and while she wasn’t really a track athlete at heart, she also participated in Track and Field, primarily to spend time with, and be coached by her Father, Eric, who was her biggest hero in life. Erin went on to attend Pacific Lutheran University, graduating in 1993 with a dual major in Communications and Foreign Language. After graduation, Erin started a career in Medical & Technical sales that spanned 30+ years working for various firms, becoming very successful in her career. Erin was a natural and genuine ‘connector’, and she had a strong, hard work ethic.

Erin lived a life of fierce independence, loving and protecting her family and friends, and always wanting everyone to feel included. She was also the bravest woman we know. She could, and would, stand on her own and carry through with what she knew was the right thing to do, no matter what the odds. She was an attentive mother to her son, Henrik (17), a lover of music all through life, a reader, a writer, a world traveler, innately creative, and someone who would always be there to help if you needed it. Erin was particularly gifted in languages and music; her Norwegian friends could not detect an accent within a year of her living there, and her brother Chris couldn’t believe she could sight read piano music the 1st time she saw it (he couldn’t!). She was authentic as the day is long, honest and direct, inclusive, strong in her Christian faith, gracious and extremely stylish, and loyal to a fault for all who earned her trust.

Erin leaves behind her son, Henrik – Fjellhamar, Norway; Mother, Barbara – Lynnwood, WA; her brother, Christian – Bainbridge Island, WA (Kelly); niece, Annika Lindberg – San Francisco, CA; nephews, Nic Savereux and Harrison Kendall – Seattle, WA; cousin, Alycia Rich (Mitchell) – Sedro Woolley, WA., and numerous other cousins and relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Eric Lindberg; Grandparents, Gus and Lilly Lindberg; Grandparents, John and Violet Dowen; Aunt, Ingrid Dahlgren, and Uncle, Dennis Dowen.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2026 at the Seattle Yacht Club, 1807 E Hamlin St, Seattle, WA 98112, 2:00-5:00pm, with a heavy hors d’oeuvres reception. The SYC is a 10 minute walk from the Light Rail Station at Husky Stadium; or, you can park at the Club. If Erin touched your life personally or professionally, or you are friends of the Lindberg family, we would love to have you join us. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made, in honor of Erin, in the form of donations to: Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County, PO Box 7, Everett, WA 98206-0007, ATTN: Melanie Rose or online at: https://dvs-snoco.org/donate. EIN#: 91-0982722

Please RSVP to Memorial Service: https://form.jotform.com/261836704560055