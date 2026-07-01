Pamela Jean Ross: 5/30/1943 – 5/30/2026

Published July 1, 2026

Pamela Jean Ross (Lovett), 83, of Walla Walla, Washington, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family. Fittingly, she departed this life on her birthday, having been born on May 30, 1943, in Leon, Iowa.

Pam was a loving and deeply loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose strength, faith, and devotion to family shaped the lives of those around her. She possessed a quiet determination and stoic resilience that carried her through life’s challenges while inspiring those fortunate enough to know her. Her kindness, warmth, and genuine interest in others made her a treasured friend and companion to many.

Pam devoted much of her professional life to public education, serving as Business Manager for the Oak Harbor School District. She took great pride in her work and remained dedicated to supporting students, staff, and the community until her retirement in 2004.

Above all else, Pam cherished her family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Garvin Bedford Ross (1942–2019), and one beloved daughter-in-law.

She is survived by her four sons, Richard, Michael, Keith, and Rory Ross; three daughters-in-law; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Stanley and Dan Lovett. Her family was the center of her world, and she found immense joy in gathering with loved ones and celebrating life’s milestones together.

Pam was an accomplished quilter whose creativity and craftsmanship were admired by all who knew her. She found happiness on the golf course, in conversations with friends, and in the company of family. Whether through a handmade quilt, a warm smile, or a thoughtful word, she had a gift for making others feel welcome and cared for.

Those who knew Pam will remember her unwavering faith, her gentle spirit, her quiet strength, and the deep love she held for her family. Her legacy lives on in the lives she touched, the values she instilled, and the memories that her family and friends will cherish forever.

Pam’s full obituary can be viewed at https://www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com/obituaries/ Pamela-Jean-Ross?obId=48802606.