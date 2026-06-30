Principal’s resignation prompts calls to examine staff turnover

The resignation of Coupeville Elementary Principal Erica McColl prompted parents and school employees last week to urge the school board to examine why experienced leaders are leaving the district.

McColl, who received high marks in the recent employee climate survey, has accepted a position with the Mount Vernon School District. Three speakers used public comment at the June 25 board meeting to question employee turnover, district leadership and the future of Coupeville Elementary School.

Shelly LaRue, president of Coupeville Educational Support Association, tied concerns raised in a recent climate survey to the district’s strategic plan, arguing that the findings show the district is falling short of its stated goals. She pointed to the district’s pledge to support employee well-being and retain qualified staff, noting that recent departures of experienced employees should concern the board.

“For two years, we have lost key employees in the double digits. That is not a retention strategy; that is a pattern, and that is a problem,” she said.

She urged board members to look beyond budget figures when evaluating district leadership and called for an independent process to learn why employees are leaving.

“How do you know why any of these key people we lost are leaving if you’re not asking them why?,” LaRue asked. “If the only account you’re receiving is from anyone but them, you do not have the full picture.”

She urged the board to implement confidential, third-party exit interviews.

LaRue also reflected on McColl’s departure, describing it as a significant loss for the community. She argued McColl was “adored by our students, families and staff,” LaRue said.

“That is a loss this community will feel for years,” she added.

Coupeville Education Association Co-President Katja Willeford also addressed the board on behalf of CEA, and thanked McColl for her leadership.

“Principal McColl consistently demonstrated a commitment to student success and staff collaboration,” Willeford said.

Willeford credited McColl with helping strengthen the school community, and highlighted ongoing initiatives the staff member hopes will continue under new leadership. She urged the district to include educators in selecting her successor because of their direct experience working with students.

Bonnie Tulk, unlike the previous speakers, identified as a district parent with three children enrolled or soon to be enrolled in Coupeville schools. She said McColl’s resignation prompted her to worry about the district’s workplace culture.

“I’m concerned about the attrition in our faculty and administration,” she said. “Why is an absolutely beloved principal leaving this district? This must have something to do with the climate survey revealing lots of unrest in this department.”

Describing herself as “just a regular mom,” Tulk said she became concerned after reading a News-Times article about the district’s climate survey.

“Something doesn’t seem right,” she said. “I intend to raise my kids in this school, and I don’t think it’s going to work out very well if everyone’s leaving.”

Like LaRue, she questioned whether board members are receiving accurate information from district leadership and asked what steps are being taken to address concerns raised by staff. She agreed with Willeford that getting an excellent replacement for McColl is a necessity.

Tulk argued that demanding workloads alone do not drive employees away from small districts.

“What drives people out of the work environment is a toxic culture; it’s just crushing their soul,” she said.

The News-Times contacted Superintendent Shannon Leatherwood after the meeting for her response to the comments.

“I welcome input from our staff, families and community,” she wrote in an email. “My focus remains where it has always been: supporting our students and staff and the work we’re doing together to keep moving the district forward. I’m always glad to talk about that work.”

Leatherwood noted her gratitude for McColl’s valuable impact on the Coupeville School District.

“I wish her all the best in her next chapter,” she said.