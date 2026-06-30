Child porn suspect faces extradition

A 27-year-old man wanted in Florida on child pornography charges was recently picked up by police in Oak Harbor, according to court documents.

Justin S. Kropf appeared in Island County Superior Court June 25 for an extradition hold hearing. The complaint states that he was charged in Saint Lucie County in Florida with five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of transmission of obscene communication.

The document alleges that he fled from justice by breaking the terms of his bail, probation or parole.

The deputy prosecutor asked Judge Christon Skinner to order Kropf held in jail on $100,000 bail. After also hearing from the defense attorney, Skinner set bail at a $20,000 or $2,500 cash.

Court documents indicate that Kropf has been living in an apartment on North Oak Harbor Street.

Kropft is scheduled to return to superior court for a hearing on July 20.