Candidate forums set for July in Clinton

The Clinton Community Council will host two nonpartisan candidate forums in July, giving South Whidbey voters an opportunity to hear from candidates before the Aug. 4 primary election, according to a press release.

Both forums will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Clinton Community Hall, 6411 Central Ave., with doors opening at 6 p.m. The primary will narrow the candidates to two for each position, regardless of party.

The first forum is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, and will feature candidates for the Washington Legislative District 10 state representative positions and Island County auditor.

State Rep. Clyde Shavers, a Democrat from Clinton, is facing Republican Robert Hicks of Stanwood. State Rep. Dave Paul, an Oak Harbor Democrat, is challenged by Republicans David Hazelo of North Whidbey and Carrie Kennedy of Coupeville.

Four candidates are running for county auditor. Incumbent Auditor Sheilah Crider, an independent, faces Democrat Andrea Downs, Terry Lacey, who is running without party preference, and Democrat Barbara Fuller.

The second forum will be held Tuesday, July 14, and will include candidates for Island County assessor, Island County sheriff and Island County clerk.

The clerk position has four candidates, none of whom are incumbents. They are Toni Adams, a Republican; Dierdre Butler, a Democrat; Mariea Hazelo, a Republican; and Amber Sewell, a Democrat.

Incumbent Assessor Kelly Mauck, who has no party preference, is facing Democrat Doug Stults. Incumbent Sheriff Rick Felici, an independent, is facing Democrat Tavier Wasser.

According to the Clinton Community Council, all candidates for the featured offices have RSVP’d to attend. The forums will be moderated by Michael Clyburn.

Community members may submit written questions for the candidates by July 1 by emailing info@clintoncommunitycouncil.org. Questions will not be accepted after the deadline, and audience questions will not be taken during the forums.

The Clinton Community Council is a volunteer-run, nonpartisan organization that promotes civic engagement, community dialogue and local initiatives on South Whidbey. More information is available at clintoncommunitycouncil.org.