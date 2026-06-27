Robert A Clay: 12/26/1940 – 6/09/2026

Published June 27, 2026

Robert (“Bob”) Clay passed away peacefully on June 9, 2026, at the age of 85. Bob was born on December 27, 1940, in Portland, Oregon, to Charles and Lois Clay. He spent his childhood in Portland and graduated from Cleveland High School and earned a BS degree from Portland State University. Following his education, Bob proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

In 1962, Bob married Patria Cameron, and together they raised two children, Diedra and Cameron. He married Marilyn Sherman in 1992.

After retiring from a successful career in the heavy equipment industry, Bob and Marilyn moved to Coupeville in 1998. Bob quickly embraced his adopted hometown and devoted himself to making it an even better place to live. He took great pride and pleasure in serving the community he instantly came to love.

An athlete throughout much of his life, Bob brought the same energy and dedication to his civic involvement. He served on the Coupeville Town Council and was an active member of the Lions Club and supporter of the Boys & Girls Club. His generosity, steady leadership, and willingness to help others touched many lives.

Above all, Bob was a kind and loving father, stepfather, grandfather, husband, and friend. He was known for his warmth, integrity, sense of humor, and genuine interest in the people around him.

Bob is survived by his wife, Marilyn Clay; daughter Diedra Clay and her husband, Mike McLeod; granddaughters Sofie and Sadie Clay; his dear sister Judy Smith and her husband, John; stepchildren Corrie Chamberlin; Alix and Brandon Roos; Scott Chamberlin and Stephanie Barish; brothers-in-law Vin Sherman and Dale Sherman and Dale’s wife, Liz; and step-grandchildren Alex Cross, Maximillian McLeod, Margaret McLeod, Milo Chamberlin, Thea Chamberlin, and Zayne Roos.

He was preceded in death by his son, Cameron Robert Clay, in 2025. A commemoration of Bob’s very full life will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County, 8223 Broadway, Suite 100, Everett, WA 98203. Please note “Coupeville” on the memo line to support local programs.

Bob’s life was marked by service, kindness, and a deep love for family and community. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.