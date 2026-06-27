Renae Folk: 1983-2026

Published June 27, 2026

Renae Orinda Folk unexpectedly passed away on June 13, 2026. Renae was born August 20, 1983 and was a beloved daughter, sister, niece, and partner. She is survived by her long time partner Manny Rojas, mother Laurie Fakkema, sister Andrea Gordon, brother-in-law Jimi Gordon, brother Derek Spencer, nephew Taj Gordon, niece Elle Gordon, and aunt Terri Ainsworth. Renae loved dogs and was a die-hard Seattle Mariners and Seattle Seahawks fan to the end. After a lifetime of dealing with painful medical issues, she is finally at peace.