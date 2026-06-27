Nancie Morine Kremer (née Mustoe): January 1940 – May 2026

Published June 27, 2026

Nancie Mustoe was born in Kingman, Kansas. Her family moved to Western Washington State when she was a young child. She first saw Whidbey Island when she was in her teens and knew then she wanted to live on the island. Nancie lived in Seattle, Washington, for much of her adult life. In the late 1980s, Nancie and her husband Bill Kremer purchased property near Greenbank on Whidbey Island and began building their dream home overlooking Saratoga Passage, surrounded by tall trees and vibrant rhododendrons.

Nancie was active with the Island County Waste Warriors. She had an encyclopedic knowledge of plants. She loved to knit was an excellent teacher of the craft. Her fiber arts earned several ribbons at the Island County Fair. Nancie dabbled in other arts, including sumi painting and weaving pine needle baskets, but knitting everything from socks to stuffed animals was her passion.

A serious accident led Bill & Nancie to move to Kennewick, Washington, to be closer to one of their children. Nancie never stopped missing her home on the island.

Nancie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bill, and Sarah, the best dog ever. She is survived by her siblings Sheryl and Bob, children Katie, Mike, and Kim, numerous cousins, delightful grandchildren, and adorable great-grandbabies. Nancie will be missed.

A memorial service will be held at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Richland, Washington, at 2 p.m. June 27, 2026. Services will be livestreamed through the church’s website at allsaintsrichland.org.

If you would like to donate in memory of Nancie, please consider a donation to the University of Washington Arboretum or Whidbey Animal Improvement Foundation.