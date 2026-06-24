Published June 24, 2026

Randy Allen Blindauer passed away peacefully at home on June 8, 2026, surrounded by his family.

Randy was born on March 17, 1959, in Mitchell, South Dakota. After graduating from Coupeville High School, he began a career in construction that would span nearly 50 years. He eventually became a Civil Superintendent and took great pride in his work. Randy often joked that he wasn’t a “nail bender.” He just “played in the dirt.” He spent his life building strong foundations that supported homes, businesses, and communities for generations.

Randy was known for being able to fix just about anything. If something was broken, family and friends knew he was the person to call. He was steady, dependable, and always willing to help.

More than anything, Randy loved his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather whose greatest joy came from spending time with those he loved. He enjoyed camping, being outdoors, cruises, and trips to Disney, which always brought out the big kid in him—his impressive Tigger collection affirms this!

Along with the enormous pride he took in his family and work, he deeply enjoyed the beautiful Whidbey Island home and property that he and his wife, Heidi, consider their oasis. Whether he was working on the home, traveling, or spending time with his grandchildren, Randy treasured every moment.

In January 2025, Randy was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He faced his illness with strength and determination, fighting hard every day until the end.

Randy is survived by his wife of 20 years, Heidi Blindauer; his children, Holly Blindauer, Jessica Blindauer, Christy (Brooks) Rice, and Robert Hubner; and his six grandchildren, Siena Blindauer, Brooklyn Robb, Noelle Rice, Dawson Rice, William Rice, and Jeremiah Rice.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lucille Blindauer; his brother, Greg Blindauer; and his son, Matthew Hubner.

The family invites friends and coworkers to a Celebration of Life service and reception with light food and drinks on Monday, June 29, 2026, beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Location: Living Word Foursquare Church, 490 NW Crosby Ave in Oak Harbor, Washington.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7

Please, do not send flowers.

Donations are welcome to continue the fight against cancer through the following organizations:

Blood Cancer United: https://givenow.bloodcancerunited.org/campaign/717321/donate

Leukemia Research Foundation: https://leukemiarf.org/donate/