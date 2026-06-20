Carol Lee Spangler: December, 14, 1941 – April, 26, 2026

Published June 20, 2026

Carol Lee Spangler passed away peacefully on April 26th at her home in Freeland with her family at her side.

Carol was born at St Joseph Hospital in Tacoma Washington on December 14th, 1941, one week after Pearl Harbor, to Bernard and Verna Wanner. She was raised as the oldest of three children in Puyallup Washington where she graduated from Puyallup high school in 1960. She went on to college at Western Washington State College in Bellingham where she graduated with a degree in Education.

While at Western, she met her future husband Duane who was also pursuing a degree in education. In 1964, Carol and Duane were married in Tacoma Washington and shortly moved to Forks Washington. Carol worked as a schoolteacher in a one room schoolhouse just outside of Forks in Beaver Washington. The next year their first son Barry was born and after moving back to Bellingham three years later, their second son Christopher was born. In 1971, Carol, Duane and their two young sons moved to South Whidbey Island which became their forever home. Carol started teaching at South Whidbey Elementary School first as a kindergarten teacher, then first grade. After many years working in primary education, she eventually retired in 1995.

She had many hobbies including gardening in which she was one of the founding members of the South Whidbey Nightcrawlers garden club. Her other hobbies included sewing, and despite her disabilities, she also enjoyed traveling with her husband Duane to many exotic and faraway places. She was a wonderful example of how to overcome obstacles and challenges with grace and laughter. Carol was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, cousin, aunt, niece and friend.

Carol is survived by her husband Duane of 61 years, son Barry, brother John, sister Peggy, nieces, nephews, and multiple cousins. Carol is preceded in death by her son Christopher, and parents Barney and Verna. No plans for services have been made at this time. In lieu of flowers the family would like to suggest donating to an organization of your choice.