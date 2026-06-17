Published June 17, 2026

Shawn Marie Sullivan passed away peacefully on June 10, 2026, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Shawn Sullivan graduated from Oak Harbor High School in 1978 as a valedictorian. Out of a class of 311, that award only goes to the top ten academic students in the class.

After graduation, Shawn attended Washington State University for one year, then transferred to Western Washington University where she graduated with a teaching degree. After graduation, she married Rodney Sullivan.

For 12 years, Shawn was a stay-at-home mom. Shawn went back to teaching and taught 3rd grade at Olympic View Elementary for 17 years. She retired in 2018.

Shawn will always be remembered as a wonderful wife, a great mother, and a very caring person.

Shawn is survived by her mother Sharlene Pearson; husband Rodney Sullivan of Oak Harbor; sons Dallas and Jake Sullivan of Bellingham; sisters Denise Waller of Anacortes and Patty Johnson of Lynnwood; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 12pm followed by a reception at Wallin Stucky Funeral Home, Oak Harbor, WA.