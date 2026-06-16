Frozen flowers take center stage

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Flowers frozen inside blocks of ice are not what most people expect to find at a summer art show. Yet at the 49th Annual Artists of South Whidbey Art Show and Sale, a new guest artist is bringing an unconventional perspective to a longtime island tradition.

Set for June 26-28 at Dancing Fish Winery in Freeland, the longtime event will bring together 25 artists and a wide range of creative work for a three-day celebration of local talent. Attendees are invited to sip wine while they admire the art.

This year marks one of the largest artist turnouts the group has seen in recent years, offering everything from fiber art and collage to paintings in oil, acrylic and watercolor.

“Having this many participate is great,” watercolor artist Cheryl Weisz said.

This year’s guest artist, Clinton photographer Ineke de Lange, will showcase a collection of striking floral photographs created through a process that transforms ordinary flowers into works of art. She will also offer cards and framed photos for sale.

The ice and changing natural light create images that range from translucent to opaque, with no two flowers responding in the same way.

“I slowly freeze the flowers in water and when they’re in blocks of ice I photograph them with a macro lens under natural light,” de Lange said. “The varied results are what intrigue me. It’s a whole new way of looking at the beauty of flowers.”

Weisz described the work as unlike anything she had previously encountered.

“It gives it a very ethereal look. It’s lovely,” Weisz said.

If weather conditions cooperate, de Lange may demonstrate how she creates the frozen-flower photographs during the event.

The annual show opens with a reception on Friday evening and continues through the weekend. Along with de Lange’s photography, visitors will find works from artists across South Whidbey, including Weisz.

After nearly five decades, Weisz said the event continues to provide both artists and the public an opportunity to connect through creativity in one of Whidbey Island’s most scenic settings.

“I think it’s gonna be extraordinary,” Weisz said.

The opening reception starts at 5 p.m. on June 26. Festivities continue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 27 and 28.

Find Ineke de Lange’s work at www.whidbeyartists.com/de-lange.html.